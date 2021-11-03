Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 10,268,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

