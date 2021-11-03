Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.62.
Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.67. 10,268,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
