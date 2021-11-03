Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.43

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and traded as high as $17.25. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 35,228 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 186,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 304,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

