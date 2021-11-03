Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.74

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.74 and traded as low as $25.60. Adecco Group shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 38,641 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

