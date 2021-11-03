adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in October

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 695,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,437.3 days.

ADDDF stock opened at $333.80 on Wednesday. adidas has a twelve month low of $298.06 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.22 and a 200 day moving average of $349.23.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.