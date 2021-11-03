Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adient stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
