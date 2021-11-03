Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Adient has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.