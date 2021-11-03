Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.38% from the stock’s current price.
ADT1 stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.87 million and a PE ratio of -25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.76.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
