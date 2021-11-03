Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target Lowered to GBX 260 at Royal Bank of Canada

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.38% from the stock’s current price.

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £328.87 million and a PE ratio of -25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.76.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

