Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $19,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $226.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $235.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

