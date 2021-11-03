Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Advanced Drainage Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.73 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.