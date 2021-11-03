Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.45.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$7.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.67 and a 1 year high of C$7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,421,931.20.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

