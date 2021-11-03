Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of AVK stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 112,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,313. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.