Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

