Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 target price (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.