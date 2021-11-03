Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.88.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.36. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

