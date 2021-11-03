AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.
AER opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $65.71.
About AerCap
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.