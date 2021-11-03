AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.71.

AER opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31. AerCap has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $65.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

