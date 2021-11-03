Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $9,169.52 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $9,169.52 and approximately $129,422.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 33.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00049462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00218032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00096892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

