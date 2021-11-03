AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $110.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,932. AeroVironment has a one year low of $75.30 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,090.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $539,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,608. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

