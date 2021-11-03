Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.