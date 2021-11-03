Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 309,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $11.24.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
