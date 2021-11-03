AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AFAQ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. AF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,195,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

