Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $232.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.83.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $188.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $189.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.