Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.
About Affimed
Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.
