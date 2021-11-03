Affimed (AFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Affimed to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Affimed stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

