African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.75

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 4885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGAC. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

