Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given a C$35.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) has been assigned a C$35.00 target price by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,736. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1,434.50. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$308.33 million. Research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

