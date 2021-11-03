Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AGTI opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,274,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

