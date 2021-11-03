AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of AGNC Investment worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 561,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 109.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 126.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

