Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Reduced by Merk Investments LLC

Merk Investments LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up approximately 8.9% of Merk Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Merk Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.95. 57,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.74. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

