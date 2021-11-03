Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 7.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 5,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,362,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.
Several brokerages have issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,012,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
