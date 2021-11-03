Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading Up 7.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 5,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,362,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 563.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,209 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Agora by 1,788.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 249.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,012,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

