AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Shares Down 1.5%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 203.10 ($2.65). 63,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 189,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.10 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45.

AIB Group Company Profile (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

