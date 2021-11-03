AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 188,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,200,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 150.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 91.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 468,246 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the second quarter worth $118,000. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

