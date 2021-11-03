AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 188,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,200,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 12,941.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
