Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.78 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $97.78 million and approximately $17.50 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,183.88 or 1.00122111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00060654 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.78 or 0.00628741 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.51 or 0.00319320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00177597 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00014154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001440 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 497,753,791 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

