Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$29.00 price objective on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.21.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$24.32. 2,315,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,694. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$14.66 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

