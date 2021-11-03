Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, analysts expect Air Transport Services Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

