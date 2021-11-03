AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 902 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carvana by 4.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Carvana by 26.8% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $300.30 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $182.06 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average of $303.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -256.66 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.68, for a total value of $20,080,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,461 shares of company stock worth $123,303,662. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

