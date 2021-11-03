AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,610 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $697,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $143.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $105.72 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

