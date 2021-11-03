AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $148,000 in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.31.

MYPS opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

