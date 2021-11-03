Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

AKAM stock traded up $5.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

