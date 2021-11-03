Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

