Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in News by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.43.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

