Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,629,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,269,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,072,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,741 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

