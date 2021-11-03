Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $311,000 in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Get OptiNose alerts:

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.