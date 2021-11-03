Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $556,000 in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of News by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

