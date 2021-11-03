Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $255,000 Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $140.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

