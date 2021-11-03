Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $580,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

