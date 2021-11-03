Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 108,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,094.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $634.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.51.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

