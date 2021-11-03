Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,502 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

