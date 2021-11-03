Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 10,502 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

