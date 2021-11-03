Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALBO opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $43.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

