Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) rose 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 39,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 518,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $562.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

