Aleph.im Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $68.44 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00050020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00220310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00097541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004196 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.