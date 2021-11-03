Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $205.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.62 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,075. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.