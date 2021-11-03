Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.22.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $304.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.